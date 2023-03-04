F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live: Check Formula 1 GP race schedule, date, time, venue and live-streaming details

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix began this Friday, March 3 with two practice matches scheduled for the day. One additional practice and qualifying match will be played on Saturday, March 4. And then comes the final race on Sunday, March 5. Sergio Perez took the lead in the first practice, followed by Max Verstappen in the second and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin in the third. Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes came at the last 10th spot, followed by Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas. Then, Alsonso triumphed in practice 2 with a time of 1:30.907. Max came in second at 1:31.076, followed by Perez, who came in third at 1:31.078. Leclerc followed in fourth, while Lewis finished at the eighth spot.

Charles Leclerc, who finished second last year, will be hoping that his Ferrari is reliable and swift enough to challenge Verstappen's claim to a hat-trick of championships. The F1 season opener is being held in Bahrain GP for the third time in a row, and the grand event on Sunday will be a night race with 57 laps.

F1 Bahrain GP final race details

The formula 1 final race begins at 8:30 PM IST in India on Sunday, March 05. Before the final race, a qualifying race and a third practice race are being held on Saturday, March 04. The first two practice races have already been held on Friday, March 03. The venue of the race is Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain.

F1 Bahrain GP full schedule (timings in IST)

Practice Session 1- March 3, 2023, 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Practice Session 2- March 3, 2023, 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Practice Session 3- March 4, 2023, 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Bahrain GP 2023 Qualifying Session- March 4, 2023, 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Bahrain GP 2023 Main Race- March 5, 2023, 8:30 pm onwards

F1 Bahrain GP track details

Location – Bahrain International Circuit,

First Grand Prix – 2004

Number of Laps – 57

Circuit Length –5.412km

Race Distance – 308.238 km

Where to watch the F1 Bahrain GP live stream?

The F1 races were previously broadcast on Star Sports and streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. To stream the sport in India this year, Formula 1 has however introduced its own OTT network, the F1 TV, for the F1 2023 season. So, watching F1 GP in India could now be a costly affair for Indian fans.

