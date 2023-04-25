Explained | IPL 2023: Why Sanju Samson is a great captain in making

After playing half their games in the league stage of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals (RR) occupy the third spot with four wins from seven outings. It isn't a bad start by any means for the one-time winners. Under Sanju Samson, who became their captain since IPL 2021, the Royals have become a formidable force and are eyeing to play their second final on the trot, with a hope to get past the finish line this time around.

In the inaugural edition, in 2008, the Royals ended as the eventual champions when no one gave them a chance. The franchise roped in superstar Shane Warne, serving as the captain-cum-coach, who inspired an inexperienced squad to the championship. The late Aussie leg-spinner had some international stars, such as Graeme Smith, Mohammed Kaif, etc., but a plethora of unknown names around him who rose to the occasion in his influence.

After Warne-led RR's initial success, there was a period of lull for the Jaipur-based franchise till IPL 2012. In the 2013 edition, the 2008 winners made it to the playoffs, finished third, and even played the final of that year's Champions League (CLT20), a now-defunct tournament. Back then, RR was led by Rahul Dravid, an equally inspiring figure like Warne.

Post Dravid and Warne, the team was led by able readers of the game, such as Shane Watson, Steve Smith, and Ajinkya Rahane, as they enjoyed sporadic success but never came close to winning the title. From the Dravid-era till IPL 2020, Samson remained a part of the Royals' dugout -- barring 2015 and 2016 when the franchise was serving a spot-fixing ban -- and was silently groomed by several eminent leaders in the camp.

Also Read: IPL 2023: 'As soon as he...': Brett Lee's advice to MI's Arjun Tendulkar to bowl at 140kmph

While Samson's batting credentials made heads turn in his debut IPL season, in 2013, not much was known about his leadership skills. After a dismal IPL 2020, RR team management appointed Samson as their new captain before the 2021 edition. While his team ended seventh that year, Samson didn't look like a fish out of the water. He improved in IPL 2022 and by now, RR certainly looks like a unit controlled by Samson.

Ingredients of a fabulous leader

Recently, Ravi Shastri -- former India head coach -- said on ESPNCricinfo, "You say you stamp your personality as a leader. You see that with Hardik, he calls the shots, and takes the decisions. You see that with Dhoni. He takes the decisions, there is no two ways about it, he might be right or wrong. Sanju has improved a lot. You can see that quiet confidence in his own ability and he understands his game a lot better."

Leading superstars such as Jos Buttler, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, etc., can be intimidating. However, Samson has always looked his part and been assertive as captain. He remains calm behind the stumps, uses his bowlers judiciously, and does not shy away from changing plans when required. In addition, he does not overcommunicate; passing too many unnecessary suggestions from behind the stumps.

During RR's clash vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in Chennai, Sandeep Sharma was taken to the cleaners by MS Dhoni in the last over. With seven required off three balls, Samson raced from his wicketkeeping spot to just ask Sandeep about his plans.

"After I was hit for two sixes in the last over, Sanju and I discussed the plans on how to bowl the next 3 balls. Sanju is very calm as captain. He did not give any suggestions to me. He simply asked me about my plans for the next ball. I told him about my instincts and he backed me to bowl that. This quality is very rare in a captain in such a pressure situation," said the RR pacer.

Thus, Samson backed his experienced bowler and did not give suggestions. Rather, he just looked for ideas from his bowler and backed him to the hilt.

You will win some, you will lose some but remain unfazed

After RR's loss versus RCB, their second loss on the trot, Samson said in the dressing room, "I think it's very normal in this tournament when you have these couple of losses or you have those couple of wins, you go up and down. But the pattern and the style of our team, the style of our franchise is to stay humble when we're going high, and when we're going low, we believe in ourselves, as simple as that."

He added, "We believe in each and every one of us, believe in yourself and there is no pointing fingers, that's the rule we need to follow. In my experience, from what I've understood, the reason you end up on the losing or the winning side only is because how hungry are you there to win. How badly do you want it? Is it only because of you, is it only because you want to do it or do you want to do it for the team."

Also Read: IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined 24 lakhs, other RCB players fined 6 lakhs for slow over-rate vs RR

Not bogged down by responsibility

Many captains get bogged down by extra responsibility or get too cautious in their primary role. However, this has not been the case with Samson. Ever since he took over as RR skipper, he has amassed over 400 runs every season. In 2021, he made 484 runs, including a ton, at 136.72. His strike rate did dip as compared to the previous edition (where he struck at 158.89) but it was still acceptable. It shot up considerably in 2022, where he scored 458 runs at 146.79. After seven games this year, he is striking at over 150 (158.77).

One does not know what fate has in store for RR in IPL 2023. Irrespective of the outcome, the Royals should be lauded for identifying a rare talent like Samson, grooming him amid several leaders, retaining him, and making him the leader in his late 20s; when a cricketer has matured with enough experience and past mistakes. The right-hander has shown glimpses of his captaincy skills and will only grow leaps and bounds if given a longer rope, which seems likely at this point.

In his book 'Coaching Beyond - My Days with the Indian Cricket Team', R Sridhar -- former India fielding coach -- revealed it was Samson (who was on the bench) who suggested Chahal feature in India's XI as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in a T20I versus Australia in Canberra, in late 2020. Chahal ended as the Player-of-the-Match (3 for 25) in India's win.

Thus, Samson always had a knack for reading the game and being tactical. Now, he is only growing with each passing day and is destined for a bright run as captain. Is India captaincy in the reckoning? Well, only time will tell. For now, he certainly looks like a long-serving captain in the IPL.