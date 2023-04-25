IPL 2023: 'As soon as he...': Brett Lee's advice to MI's Arjun Tendulkar to bowl at 140kmph

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee is all praise for Mumbai Indians bowler Arjun Tendulkar and says that once the young bowler gets accustomed to bowl in front of big crowd and big light, he'll definitely be able to bowl at 140km/h.

Lee, in a response to media outlet Hindustan Times, also said that Arjun has got all the talent and all the right attributes to become successful.

"People criticise almost everything. If you look at Sandeep Sharma, he has been bowling at 120 kph. Arjun is at least bowling way faster than that. He is only 23 years of age and he has got his whole career ahead of him. My advice will be don't listen to critics. Like his dad had to go through like he misses out and gets a low score...you got to back yourself. He has got some wonderful skills.

Also Read: Axar Patel, pacers power Delhi Capitals to successive win, stun SRH by 7 runs

"He can bowl at 140 kph so as soon as he gets comfortable bowling in the team environment, in front of the big lights and big crowd, his pace will increase. I see no issue with his pace. I know how fast he can bowl. He has got all the talent and all the right attributes. So my advice would be to keep doing what you have been doing and don't listen to those people who are trying to have a go at him because remember most people who will criticise on social media have never bowled a ball in their life. They are keyboard warriors," said Lee.

Notably, Arjun had gone for 31 runs in one over during the match against Kings XI Punjab. The left-arm bowler, however, has gotten praise from many of the former cricketers for the work he has put in and the discipline he has shown for the game so far.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.