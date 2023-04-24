IPL 2023: Axar Patel, pacers power Delhi Capitals to successive win, stun SRH by 7 runs

Delhi Capitals showman Axar Patel starred for his side as he, along with some help from pacers at the death, helped DC beat SRH by seven runs in Hyderabad on Monday evening. While Washington Sundar kept the hosts in the chase almost till the last moment, pinpoint Yorkers from Mukesh Kumar did the job for Delhi, who now have won their second straight game in IPL 2023.

The under-fire Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain David Warner returned to his old base in Hyderabad and was joined by a new opening partner Phil Salt, who got out on a first ball duck off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Warner’s compatriot Mitchell Marsh came one down and hammered Marco Jansen for five fours in one over. Warner also got after Washington Sundar, hitting him for a four and a six in his first over.

With the way they found the rhythm inside the Powerplay, Delhi looked like making the most of this start. Things, however, went the other way as they first lost Marsh, trapped in-front on 25 and then lost three wickets in one over to off-spinner Sundar. That passage of play pulled back their momentum as they were left reeling at 62 for five in eight overs.

Two experienced campaigners, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel, steadied the sinking ship and deployed a cautious approach to avoid getting all out before time. Both scored 34 runs each, but that wasn’t enough, as DC managed a mediocre 144 for nine.

SRH's chase began in the most SRH manner, who, unlike other top-performing teams, haven’t got going in IPL 2023. With century-maker Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal opening, they got off to a decent start but lost a wicket (Brook bowled off Nortje) inside the first six overs.

After a 38-run stand, Delhi’s star performer Axar removed Agarwal on 49. It was the breakthrough DC was looking for, as in no time, they picked two more wickets to SRH on the back foot. It started to get exciting for DC as Axar came back to remove SRH captain Aiden Markram on three.

Sundar and Henrich Klaassen then tried scripting a comeback for the hosts, but impressive death bowling from Nortje and Mukesh Kumar spoiled their party as Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad by seven runs.