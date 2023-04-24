IPL 2023: Irfan Pathan in awe of RCB's Mohammed Siraj, says he's the difference-maker for them this season

From one champion to the other! Former India seamer Irfan Pathan has praised Mohammed Siraj for showing discipline and maturity in his bowling. The India bowler is making headlines for his performances, having picked 13 wickets in seven games – most by any bowler in IPL 2023 so far. While the Royal Challengers Bangalore didn't attain the results they would have wanted, the franchise will bank on Siraj to deliver goods in the remaining season as well.

Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan, who was also successful with the new ball during his time, is impressed with Siraj’s line and length in the Powerplay and feels he is the difference-maker for RCB this season.

"Mohammad Siraj has bowled excellently in the Powerplay this season for RCB. He's really making a difference for them. There is a big and positive difference in his bowling compared to last year. That is why his responsibility has increased being the premier seamer in the team,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

Against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in a home game, Siraj cleaned bowled dangerous Jos Buttler on a second-ball duck and even troubled the left-handed pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal during his first spell. Even at the death, he was spot on and helped RCB beat RR by seven runs. Talking about his role in the side after the game, Siraj said,

“I accept any challenge. My role is going well, wickets with the new ball, and the ball is coming out of the hand nicely. One ball swung in the first over when it swung into Jaiswal, and then concentrated on my scrambled seam as I trust that.”

Even in the Indian team, the right-arm seamer has climbed up the ladder; and in the absence of the ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is nursing a back injury and is out for some time, Siraj is now the first-team player across formats.

Given he is amongst the selected set of players who will get picked for the 2023 World Cup, it would be interesting to see if and when he gets the desired rest ahead of the packed international schedule that awaits.