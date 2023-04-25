IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined 24 lakhs, other RCB players fined 6 lakhs for slow over-rate vs RR

Virat Kohli, who has led Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last two matches, has been fined by the Indian Premier League (IPL) for slow over-rate during their last match against the Rajasthan Royals.

The league fined not only Kohli but all other playing XI members of the RCB team who played against the Royals including the impact sub. This is the second time RCB has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate after doing it for the first time against Lucknow Super Giants in April 10.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had named Virat Kohli as their Captain for their game against Rajasthan Royals, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23, 2023,” said the league in its official statement.

For the first offence, RCB's regular skipper Faf du Plessis was fined INR 12 lakh. Kohli, however, has been fined INR 24 lakh while the other players have been fined INR 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fees, whichever is lower, informed the league.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser,” read the statement further.

As for the match, RCB had beaten Royals by seven runs to get two crucial points. Batting first, RCB had posted 189/9 in their 20 overs while Royals could manage only 182/6 in 20 overs. Kohli was out on a golden duck in the match after being trapped LBW by Royals' left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

