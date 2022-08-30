Explained: How India-Pakistan can square off again in Super 4 round at Asia Cup

India and Pakistan locked horns with each other on Sunday (August 28) in their respective opening games in the Asia Cup 2022 edition, played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Both the senior men's team met after their 2021 T20 World Cup clash, also held at the same venue, where Babar Azam & Co. thrashed India by ten wickets to achieve their first-ever World Cup win versus their arch-rivals.

In the recently-held encounter, Rohit Sharma-led India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Riding on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4 for 26 and Hardik Pandya's 3-25, India dismissed Pakistan for a modest 147 in 19.5 overs. This became the first instance of the Indian seamers picking up all ten wickets in a T20I. In reply, India had lost KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in the run-chase and were tottering at 89-4 before Hardik Pandya's 17-ball 33 not out and Ravindra Jadeja's 29-ball 35 propelled the Men in Blue to a thrilling five-wicket win in the last over.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Pakistan pacer, wins hearts with his heartwarming gesture - WATCH

The cricket fans are, however, in for a treat as India and Pakistan are very likely to meet each other as many as two more times in the ongoing Asian championship, in the UAE.

Here's how India-Pakistan can once again meet in the Super Four round

Given the format of the Asia Cup -- being held in the shortest format for only the second time in the tournament history -- the six teams are divided into two groups of three. The top two teams from each group will make it to the Super Four round, where all sides will play each other once. If India and Pakistan end as the top two sides -- with both the Asian giants expected to romp past minnows Hong Kong in Group A -- it can see the two heavyweights battle it out once again on September 4 (Sunday) when A1 vs A2 clash will take place in the next round.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Afghanistan fan goes bonkers, kisses Hardik Pandya on TV after India's Asia Cup win vs Pakistan

Who qualifies for the final?

The top-two sides in the Super 4 round will meet each other in the final, to be held on September 11. Given India and Pakistan are the two strongest sides in the tournament, they can lock horns in the summit clash as well. It is to be noted that there has never been an Indo-Pak finale in the Asia Cup history. However, this might be the edition that can see the two teams clash in the final.