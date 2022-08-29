WATCH: Afghanistan fan goes bonkers, kisses Hardik Pandya on TV after India's Asia Cup win vs Pakistan

Hardik Pandya was at his best when India locked horns with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, beating them by five wickets in a thrilling encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday (August 28). After Rohit Sharma-led India opted to bowl first, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4/26 and Hardik's 3 for 25 dismissed Babar Azam-led Men in Green for a modest 147 in 19.5 overs.

In reply, Hardik joined India's run-chase at 89-4 in 14.2 overs, with the big three Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli back in the pavillion. The all-rounder stitched a match-winning 52-run fifth-wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja (29-ball 35) before ending with a fine 17-ball 33 not out and ending proceedings with a fine six, over long-on, in the last over. With India needing seven off the last six deliveries, Rohit & Co. lost Jadeja on the first ball of the final over. Nonetheless, Hardik remained calm and composed as ever to complete the run-chase in style. After India's close win over arch-rivals Pakistan, an Afghanistan fan's celebration has gone viral.

In the video, he can be seen kissing Hardik on TV screens. The clip has become an instant hit on social media platform Twitter.

Congratulations to all our brothers. Indians And Afghans🇦🇫🇮🇳. We the people Afghanistan celebrating this victory with or friend country indian people. #India #ViratKohli𓃵 #pandya #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/FFI5VvKE0d — A H (@YousafzaiAnayat) August 28, 2022 ×

At the post-match presentation, the 28-year-old Hardik opined, "In bowling, it's important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and the hard lengths have been my strengths. It's about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake. In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner. We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I'd have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple."