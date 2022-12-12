Explained – How can India still qualify for the finals of World Test Championship next year?

Pakistan’s recent home series loss to England has boosted India’s chances of qualifying for the finals of World Test Championship next year. This has come right before India’s first Test against Bangladesh, starting on Wednesday, December 14th in Chattogram. India, who are currently sitting in the fourth place on the table with 52.08 %, can still qualify for the finals. How? This we will know in this piece.

India are slated to play six Tests (two against Bangladesh (away) and four against Australia (home) that comes under this World Test Championship cycle, and for them to qualify without relying on others, India clearly have to win all of them.

However, it’s not as easy as it looks. Knowing India just lost an away ODI series against Bangladesh 1-2, India cannot be discounting them in the longer format. Besides, Australia is never an easy opposition either, be it at home or away. So for sure the challenge remains.

Different Scenarios –

If India wins all of their six Test matches, their percentage will rise to 68.06 – which in all likeliness is enough for them to qualify for the finals (knowing Australia will also drop points if they lose four straight matches)

In another scenario, if India end with the 5-1 win-loss record, their percentage count will still be 62.5 – which will again keep them in contention.

However, if India loses at least two matches, then it will become tough for them to qualify without relying on other team’s results.

Although South Africa and Sri Lanka are currently ahead of India on the points table, with each playing at least one away series – South Africa against Australia and Sri Lanka against New Zealand, results of those could really alter the equations on points table. Meanwhile, Australia, with 75% are on top of the points table.

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP 2022/2023 POINTS TABLE-