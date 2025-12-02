/Exclusive: Darryl Easson backs India for Ice Hockey World Championships, says 'India have the potential'

Former head coach of Hungary and Great Britain Ice Hockey national team, Darryl Easson, has backed India’s potential to succeed in the sport as the build-up for the latest season of Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League begins. Easson, who is in India and leading the referee training programme organised by Royal Enfield, also stated that India can achieve success sooner rather than later with the World Championships. While speaking exclusively to WION, Easson also backed India for success in the winter Olympics, which remains a primary aim for the nation in ice hockey and winter sports.

Question: Where do you see India in Ice Hockey coaching and referee training programs that have elevated the standards?

India has great potential, and considering the response we have received, there is no doubt that it will succeed. We have got a great set of players coming through the ranks, especially from the Himalayan regions of Leh and Spiti. Yes, there are challenges, but India has the potential to play in the Ice Hockey World Championships in the next two to three years.

Question: What is the set of challenges you have come across while implementing the training program?

Well, there were a lot of challenges in the first year; we had to start from scratch. But since last year, things have improved and we have got a good response. Royal Enfield has played a crucial role in establishing a link between the grassroots and international standards. Their support has helped us navigate a lot of problems. Now we have more people involved in the game, more stakeholders and therefore more attention.

We have also addressed the issue of ice rings for practice and world-class infrastructure is already in place.

Question: India is targeting success at the 2042 Winter Olympics, is the nation on the right track with the coaching and referee training program?

Definitely, India is already on the right track and is trying to get the best out of the players. The current set of players has already started working on minute aspects of the game, which is quite important. Players are showing signs of improvement day by day. If these standards are maintained with consistency along with improved results, it won’t be long before we see India succeeding at the Winter Olympics.