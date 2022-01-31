EXCLUSIVE | Aus Open 2022: Rafael Nadal is G.O.A.T, he's like a Jekyll of Hyde, says Indian coach Nandan Bal

On Sunday (January 30), tennis fans across the globe were blessed to see one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the game, or in sports overall, when Rafael Nadal came from two sets down to emerge on top of Russia's Daniil Medvedev to clinch the 2022 Australian Open final at Melbourne Park, Australia.

It was after over 14 years that Nadal came from behind, being two sets down, in a Grand Slam final to beat his competitor and walk away with the coveted title. By virtue of Nadal's 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win over the Russian player, the Spaniard won his second Aus Open title and achieved most Grand Slam titles in men's singles; i.e. 21.

Nadal also became the second man after World No. 1 Novak Djokovic -- who missed out on playing the first Grand Slam of the year due to the Covid-19 vaccination issue -- to have won each Grand Slam twice (minimum). After Nadal's historic triumph, WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo interacted the veteran Indian tennis coach Nandan Bal on the glorious comeback, rivalry between the Big Three -- Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, touched upon the G.O.A.T debate and more.

Not just a 'clay court specialist'

Nandan pointed out how Nadal has moved up the ladder and is not just a clay court specialist. ''If you look at the beginning of his career, you had a guy who used to play 8-10 feet behind the baseline. Today, he is coming in so much. He has worked on his volleys, single-hand slice, etc. He's an all-court specialist. Maybe not so great on grass, but certainly good enough to be on hard (court). He is not being defensive anymore. The last three sets was absolutely unbelieveable,'' he opined.

G.O.A.T?

Is Nadal the Greatest of All time? In this regard, Nandal Bal said, 'During Rod Laver's (an all-time tennis great) time, three of the majors were on grass (Aus and US Open as well along with Wimbledon). That being said, somebody put it beautifully by saying that Nadal is the best on clay, Djokovic probably best on hard and Federer is the best on grass among the trio. But, the grace that Federer brings to the tennis court, both Nadal and Djokovic don't. Even if that is the consideration (for G.O.A.T spot), when you see such a fightback on the tennis court, you have to say that 'Nadal is a G.O.A.T'.''

Will Djoko get vaccinated?

''With this kind of tennis played by Nadal, Djokovic will have to take the vaccine to remain in contention. It will be difficult to beat Nadal in Paris (French Open) with him being in such form.''

Federer is Federer

Meanwhile, the 62-year-old coach heaped praise on Federer after once again being asked to choose among the Big Three. ''Just applaud everyone's achievements. Most players still think of Federer as the G.O.A.T. It is worldwide. If it is the grace of whatever else, he just brings something else to the court. A friend of mine said yesterday that no Slam is complete without seeing Federer on the tennis court. After tonight even I am a fan of Nadal, but if there's Federer, he brings so much to the court. He brings the crowds in. It was like three or four years back, Federer was playing a night match at the US Open. It was an easy 6-1, 6-1 match and yet, it was over 50,000 people cheering for him. That's what he has brought to tennis!'

The tennis coach lauded Nadal and concluded by saying, ''What we saw today, we saw the greatest comeback in the history of the sport. Not just in tennis. I'm talking about history and sport. That is pure grit and tenacity. When you meet and chat with him outside the court, he is one of the sweetest and nicest guy going around. Nobody has anything bad to say about him. He's just a Jekyll of Hyde''

Nadal's comeback in the 2022 Aus Open men's final defines what sportsmanship is about. His unreal zeal, fitness, grit and tenacity, appetitie for success, never say never attitude stood tall as he deservingly ended his title drought Down Under since 2009.