'Proud to share this era with you': Federer, Djokovic laud Rafael Nadal on historic 21st Grand Slam title

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic hailed Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard scripted history on Sunday (January 30) by becoming the first man on the planet to reach 21 singles Grand Slam titles in men's tennis. Nadal defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-setter final to clinch the Australian Open 2022 title and reach 21 Grand Slam crowns in his illustrious career.

Nadal got off to a shaky start in the summit clash as he lost the first two sets straight before staging an incredible comeback. He came back from two sets down to defeat Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 in a thrilling final which lasted over five hours to win the Australian Open 2022.

Nadal brought an end to a 13-year-long wait for his second Australian Open title as he went past his arch-rivals Federer and Djokovic, who are both currently tied on 20 Grand Slam titles each. Nadal is now one major title ahead of his 'Big 3' opponents, who were both not part of the Australian Open this year.

While Federer missed the tournament due to his ongoing recovery from an injury, Djokovic had to pull out of the tournament after a controversial visa saga, which saw him getting deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

As the sporting fraternity came together to congratulate Nadal on his tremendous achievement, both Djokovic and Federer also sent their wishes hailing the Spanish great. Federer took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note for Nadal, calling him an inspiration for many.

"What a match. To my friend and great rival @RAFAELNADAL, heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. A few months ago, we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, and dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world," wrote Federer.

"I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more, as you have done for me for the past 18 years. I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now, enjoy this one," he added.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev to win Australian Open 2022, bags record 21st Grand Slam title

"Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him," wrote Djokovic in a tweet.

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022 ×

This was Nadal's sixth final appearance at the Australian Open and the Spaniard finally managed to prevail over Medvedev this time around after losing on the last four occasions.