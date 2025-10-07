/Ex-India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar wants selectors to 'take a call' on Virat and Rohit's future

The duo have already called their time in the T20Is post India's 2024 T20 World Cup win and Tests before England tour earlier this year. They have been selected in the ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour which begins October 19.
Ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) replaced Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as India's ODI skipper, the debate over Rohit and his long-time teammate Virat Kohli's place in the team is getting hot. The duo have already called their time in the T20Is post India's 2024 T20 World Cup win and Tests before England tour earlier this year. With them being available only in one format, the board is being questioned about the process by which it determined the fitness level.
Dilip Vengsarkar, former India captain and selectors, in a statement given to the news outlet Mid-day, said that it is imperative to take a call on Rohit and Kohli's future. The statement came on question of determining fitness of the duo for the ODI World Cup 2027.
"Rohit and Virat have been great players over the years, but if you are playing just one format of the game, I believe the selectors need to take a call on this. I feel you cannot know or judge the form and fitness of such players because they’ve had a long layoff after the last game they have played. It’s very difficult to assess their form and fitness,” said Vengsarkar.
The duo have been selected in the ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour which begins October 19. It will be the first time both of them will play for India after last representing the country in 2025 Champions Trophy which India won under Rohit's captaincy. Both, Rohit and Kohli are considered modern greats of the ODI cricket, having scored in excess of 10,000 runs individually and 30+ tons apiece. The duo, if selected for the upcoming ODI World Cup, will definitely add huge experience in the Indian side.