/Ex-India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar wants selectors to 'take a call' on Virat and Rohit's future

Ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) replaced Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as India's ODI skipper, the debate over Rohit and his long-time teammate Virat Kohli's place in the team is getting hot. The duo have already called their time in the T20Is post India's 2024 T20 World Cup win and Tests before England tour earlier this year. With them being available only in one format, the board is being questioned about the process by which it determined the fitness level.

Ex-selector wants call taken on Rohit-Kohli

Dilip Vengsarkar, former India captain and selectors, in a statement given to the news outlet Mid-day, said that it is imperative to take a call on Rohit and Kohli's future. The statement came on question of determining fitness of the duo for the ODI World Cup 2027.

"Rohit and Virat have been great players over the years, but if you are playing just one format of the game, I believe the selectors need to take a call on this. I feel you cannot know or judge the form and fitness of such players because they’ve had a long layoff after the last game they have played. It’s very difficult to assess their form and fitness,” said Vengsarkar.

Kohli-Rohit to play in Australia