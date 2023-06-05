Even God is crying: AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces retirement

Veteran football player Zlatan Ibrhimovic announced his retirement from the game after AC Milan's 3-1 victory over Vernoa in the last game of the season of Italian league Serie A. The 41-year-old, who scored 93 goals for AC Milan in 163 appearances over two stints, was given a guard of honour by his teammates after the match.

The footballer, who is known for his wit, was emotional during his press conference when he announced his retirement. San Siro's final tribute to 𝙕𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙖𝙣 𝙄𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙞𝙢𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙘́ 🌟#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/9XTYZ0QtNt — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 5, 2023 × “Even my family didn’t know, because I wanted that when I announced it everyone heard it at the same time," said Zlatan.

“I have so many memories and emotions inside this stadium. The first time I arrived you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love.

“I want to thank my family … I want to thank my second family: the players. I want to thank the coach and his staff for the responsibility, I want to thank the directors for the opportunity. Last but not least, from my heart, I want to thank you fans,” he added.

Zlatan, who returned to AC Milan on 2020 after a short-stint from 2010-12, helped the club win its second trophy last year but could appear only in four games this season due to knee injury.

The footballer also had a winning stint with multiple clubs, that is, at Paris Saint Germain, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, and Ajax. He had started his career with hometown club Malmo in Sweden and also played with Manchester United and LA Galaxy as well.

The swashbuckler, while being emotional, still managed to show his witty side as he said at the press conference with a smile, "I woke up this morning and it was raining, and I thought ‘Even God is crying."

It’s too difficult, there are so many emotions going through me now. But I will say, ‘I’ll see you around, if you’re lucky,’” added the Swede before signing off.

