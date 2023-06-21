Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 123rd goal in Guinness record 200th match for Portugal - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in his 200th cap for Portugal as Roberto Martinez's side thumped 10-man Iceland 1-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on June 20. The win ensured that Portugal remain unbeaten in Group J with 12 points from four games.

The game was headed for a draw before Ronaldo netted the winner in the 89th minute. It was Icelandic midfielder Willum Bor Willumsson's red-card in the 80th minute which broke the game open. Portugal took advantage of the situation and started pressing for a goal. The moment came one minute before the regulation time whistle as Ronaldo sent the ball into the Icelandic goal post from a close range.

The goal, however, wasn't given initially by the referee. After a review from the officials though, the goal was awarded to Portugal and Ronaldo which proved to be decisive in the end. Have a look at the goal here:

The star footballer, who made his debut in 2003 for Portugal, was also given a certificate by Guinness World Record to mark his record 200th cap. No other player in the world has played in more international games than Ronaldo. Watch it here:

His tally of 123 goals is also a world record in itself. Ronaldo's contemporary and Argentina's world cup winning captain Lionel Messi is third on the list with 103 goals in 174 games. Iran's Ali Daei sits between Ronaldo and Messi on the second place with 109 goals in 148 matches.