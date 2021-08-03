ENGvsIND: Cricket is secondary, just want my friend to be okay, says Joe Root on Ben Stokes

Joe Root is good to go to lead the England side in the impending 5-match Test series against India, which starts on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

The England captain addressed the media at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test.

Joe Root has captained England in 52 Tests. England won 26 of those and lost 19 matches. He was asked if the upcoming months ahead were vital for his captaincy stretch.

ALSO READ: Cricket: 'I am targeting Joe Root's wicket,' says Mohammed Siraj ahead of England series

"It could do, but ultimately tomorrow could define things, day after tomorrow could define anything," he said.

"It's just really important that we are trying to get the side as prepared as possible, and I am ready to ready to perform as a player and as a captain in the best possible way in this very next game," he added.

Joe Root proceeded by saying that as opposed to getting diverted, he would focus on the present and perform to his capacities in the series against England.

"I can't look after that right now because starting to think about what's to come in six months' time. It can very easily distract you from the present challenge, which is starting well in the upcoming series. I am sure people will make those opinions and decisions on me as a captain and my career," he said.

As a player, all you can do is try and look after right now and perform there. So that's what I will continue to do, just give my best for England cricket and to this team and try to win as many matches as possible," he added.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test against England

Joe Root has said that the absence of Ben Stokes leaves an immense opening at the core of England's group, yet demands his first thought is for the well-being of his teammate.

"From my point of view, I just want my friend to be okay. Anyone who knows Ben knows he always puts other people first. Now is an opportunity for him to put himself first, to take time to look after himself and get to a good place again," he said.

"Cricket has to be a secondary thought. It's a long way down the line and he should take as much time as he needs. He's got my full support on that and he's been assured he's got the full support of the ECB on that," he added.