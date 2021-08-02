Cricket: Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test against England

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal on Monday was hit on the helmet by a short ball from Mohammed Siraj during a training session ahead of the first Test against England on Wednesday.

While facing Siraj, Agarwal was evidently hit on the back of his head when he took his eyes off a short ball and took a blow on his helmet.

He was in some uneasiness after removing the helmet as he sat on the ground with physio Nitin Patel attending him.

It is expected that he would go through a compulsory concussion test prior to being cleared to play the Test match.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Australians name Matthew Wade skipper for Bangladesh T20 series

"Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India’s nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday," a BCCI statement said.

"The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England," the statement read.

"The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation."

Now that Mayank Agarwal can't play, KL Rahul, who has generally opened in Test coordinates yet leans towards middle-order, could be approached to open the innings. The other alternative is Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran.