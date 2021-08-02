Cricket: 'I am targeting Joe Root's wicket,' says Mohammed Siraj ahead of England series

Mohammed Siraj has said that he is hoping to dismiss England's best batsman Joe Root when India takes on England. Mohamed Siraj has been a bowler high on certainty after his endeavors Down Under.

In the 2020-2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Mohammed Siraj got thirteen wickets and was the most noteworthy wicket-taker for Team India. He was likewise great in the home series against England, where he dismissed Joe Root.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Winning for my country was important, says Indian badminton star PV Sindhu on her Olympics bronze

In a conversation with Times of India, Mohammed Siraj guaranteed he was prepared to take on the test that the England batsmen present.

"Joe Root is England's best batsman. I am targeting his wicket and there are others too who I want to target," he said.

"I dismissed Root during the home series and he is part of my plan of action. My aim is to take as many wickets for my team as possible," he added.

Team India hasn't won a Test series in England since 2007. However, Mohammed Siraj is sure that India will have the assets under Virat Kohli's captaincy to accomplish the feat this time.

"I am confident India will beat England under Virat bhaiya's captaincy. I am eager to hold the winning trophy with Virat bhaiya in England. Our team is looking so strong and we are ready for this big series," he said.

The first Test between England and India will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, and will start on August 4th.