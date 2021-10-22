England vs India: Fifth and final Test match to be played in July 2022 at Edgbaston

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday (October 22) announced that the fifth of the five-match Test series between India and England has been rescheduled. It will now take place in July 2022.

The match, which was due to take place last month at Old Trafford, was called off due to the emergence of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Indian camp.

The official site of ECB stated: "The concluding fifth match will now take place from July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)."

India was leading the series 2-1 heading into the Old Trafford Test last month but the match was cancelled barely two hours before its scheduled start.

The fifth match of our Men's LV= Insurance Test Series against India has been rescheduled and will now take place in July 2022. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 22, 2021 ×

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: "We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far."

In the aftermath, it was revealed that the abandonment estimated to have cost English cricket up to £40 million ($55 million), with the Old Trafford owners Lancashire losing several million pounds.

There had been hopes the match might be restaged at Old Trafford but pre-planned events at the venue mean there will not be time to prepare a Test pitch.

Instead the fixture has been switched to Edgbaston, with the second Test between England and South Africa that had been due to be played at Warwickshire's headquarters now being staged at Old Trafford from August 25, 2022.