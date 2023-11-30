England Test captain Ben Stokes successfully undergoes knee surgery ahead of India tour in February

England Test captain Ben Stokes has successfully undergone knee surgery ahead of the India tour late in January. Stokes took to his Instagram handle where he posted a picture of himself as he now vows to comeback after rehabilitation. England will play India in a five-match Test series with bearings on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. Stokes recently also was in the headlines after pulling out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Stokes undergoes surgery

The England all-rounder has been touted with a consistent knee issue that has limited his actions in recent times. Stokes only played Test cricket after the 2022 T20 World Cup winning campaign, only to be recalled into the ODI setup for the World Cup in India. His persistent knee issue also kept him out of the opening few matches of the ODI World Cup, before returning with a couple of hundreds in the global tournament.

Stokes was spotted with crutches in his Instagram post with captions reading, “In and Out. Under the knife done. Rehab starts now.”

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to his captaincy career having not lost a single Test series with the national side. Having been appointed as the skipper in June 2022, Stokes has led England to series wins against New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan while also helping his side draw the Ashes 2-2 earlier this year.

His presence has been a big factor in England’s revival in the Test format as they challenge for a spot in the WTC final which will be held in 2025.

England tour of India

1st Test: Jan 25, Thu - Jan 29, Mon - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2nd Test: Feb 02, Fri - Feb 06, Tue - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

3rd Test: Feb 15, Thu - Feb 19, Mon - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th Test: Feb 23, Fri - Feb 27, Tue - JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

5th Test: Mar 07, Thu - Mar 11, Mon - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala