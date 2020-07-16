Can Pakistan defeat England in the Test series? Ramiz Raja gives his take

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is of the view that the Azhar Ali-led side is capable of defeating in England and will feel confident of their chances after witnessing the West Indies run past the hosts in the first Test of the ongoing three-match Test series.

Jason Holder and Co defeated England by four wickets while taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Raja said that England lack depth in the batting line-up and can be easily put under pressure by good performance with the ball.

"Pakistan will feel confident after watching the West Indies' performance (in the first Test). They will be feeling this England team can be defeated. Their batting doesn't seem strong, however, the return of Joe Root will definitely help them," Ramiz said during a fan interaction on his YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks'.

"But I still feel this England batting line-up is capable of making mistakes. They have a world-class all-rounder in Ben Stokes in their ranks but rest can be put under pressure."

Pakistan are slated to play England in a series of three Tests and as many T20Is following the West Indies series. While the matches will be continued to play behind closed doors, Raja reckons that absence of local English crowed will be an added advantage for Pakistan.

"There won't be any home crowd advantage for them. During crunch moments, support for the home team is very important. Pakistan now knows that if they play sensibly in England they can beat them," Raja said.

The first Test between England and Pakistan is slated to start in Manchester from August 5 whereas the final two matches are to be played in Southampton from August 13 and 21 respectively.

The three T20Is will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on August 28, 30 and September 1 respectively.