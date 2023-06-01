Dwayne Bravo reveals why he decided to stay with Chennai Super Kings after retirement

Dwayne Bravo, one of the best bowlers in the Indian Premier League, revealed to fans how he ended up staying at Chennai Super Kings after announcing his retirement some time back. The Trinidadian revealed that after his retirement he received a fortuitous call from CSK captain MS Dhoni, and head coach Stephen Fleming to come on board as a bowling coach for the team.

Bravo shared this tidbit as part of a lengthy Instagram post congratulating the Chennai Super Kings on their thrilling win against the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 finals. With this win, CSK have equalled the record of Mumbai Indians with the most IPL titles in the competition's history.

“As fate would have it I received a phone call from CSK captain MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming who invited me to be a part of the coaching staff. I had no doubt in my mind that this was the direction I wanted to take my new cricketing career. I’ve always had the vision in my mind of one day sharing what I can only describe as my God given talents as a cricketer to what it is right now - a coach for one of the best teams in IPL history,” Dwayne Bravo wrote. He also shared a montage of moments from the IPL finals and the celebrations afterwards. The video has already gathered over 4,66,507 likes since it was posted yesterday.

Dwayne Bravo also directly thanked fans, commenting on the sea of yellow that the team would see at every venue. “To our fans who supported us throughout the entire season you all are the real champions. Everywhere we go and at every game there was always a sea of yellow; thank you always for your continued support and love,” he added.