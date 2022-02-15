Doors are open for everyone: Rohit Sharma opens up on Team India star Hardik Pandya's possible return

Hardik Pandya has not been part of Team India's white-ball setup post the 2021 T20 World Cup, in the UAE. Pandya had already lost his Test spot after not being able to fulfill the all-rounder's duty and is out of the white-ball setup as well in order to regain full fitness.

Ahead of India's three-match T20I series versus West Indies, on Wednesday (February 16), Team India limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma opened up on Hardik's possible return and categorially denied having any word with the national selectors on the all-rounder's comeback into the national side. As of now, Hardik hasn't been considered for India's home season, also including Sri Lanka, as he is regaining full fitness to bat and ball in the IPL 2022 edition. Depending on his fitness and performance, he is likely to be considered for national recall post this year's IPL season.

"Hardik is an important player. He has brings three skills into the team. We have not had any discussion over him playing as a pure batter," Rohit told reporters on Tuesday (February 15). "It's important for us to have all players available. Since the world cup, we have had many injuries. It is important for us to have all players available first, then we can think about the second step which is analysing opponents, conditions, and players of what skillset would suit."

"Doors are open for everyone. We have not fixated on anyone. In Australia, we'll play in very different conditions. We'll need players of different skillset. We need to prepare players accordingly, be it spin all-rounder, fast all-rounders or lower-order batters. We need to see the bowling options too, new ball, death overs, spinners in powerplays, etc. Right now, we are dealing with the options we have," he further explained.

Hardik will next be seen in action in IPL 2022 edition, to be held in India, where he will lead the new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT). He is expected to bat as well as bowl and not just feature as a pure batter, which had led to his omission from the Test setup and has also put his limited-overs spot in danger.