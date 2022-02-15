India vs WI, T20Is: BCCI name Rishabh Pant as Rohit Sharma's deputy in KL Rahul's absence

Team India put on a clinical display in the three-match ODI series versus West Indies, at home, to inflict a whitewash. Ahead of the three T20Is, starting on February 16, Rohit Sharma & Co. have been dealt with injury concerns with limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel being ruled out.

In Rahul's absence, who suffered a hamstring injury and wasn't part of the third and final ODI, BCCI have named a new vice-captain for the T20I leg. Rishabh Pant has been promoted as Rohit's deputy for the T20I series. This is the first time that Pant has been named as Team India's vice-captain for a series as the left-hander continues to grow in stature.

Pant is being looked upon as a future leader for Team India, especially after the rapid changes that have taken place in the senior men's team post the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. For the unversed, the 24-year-old is also a contender to become the Test captain (or vice-captain) with Virat Kohli's resignation early this year.

The announcement came as BCCI confirmed Kuldeep Yadav to have replaced an injured Sundar for the upcoming T20Is. On the other hand, Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad are now also a part of the squad, with Rahul and Axar being ruled out.

After Pant's elevation as vice-captain, his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) also congratulated him. He will be leading the Delhi Capitals (DC) once again during the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition. Here's what DC's official Twitter handle wrote:

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav