'Don’t tell me Test was cancelled for any other reason but IPL', says Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan's launched the latest attack on the IPL after Mumbai Indians confirmed that their stars (Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah) have been flown to Abu Dhabi from Manchester.

“IPL teams chartering planes .. 6 days quarantining required in the UAE .. 7 days till the tournament starts !!!! Don’t tell me the Test was cancelled for any other reason but the IPL ..,” Vaughan tweeted on Saturday.

The players were flown just days after the fifth Test between India and England was cancelled.

Vaughan's tweet irked lot of Indian fans and called the former England skipper's tweets "Utter nonsense".

Earlier, Nasser Hussain defended Team India and said that they were not to be blamed for the cancellation of the fifth and final Test against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Hussain wrote a column in Daily Mail and said that the Indian team and BCCI are not the villains here. "The people I felt most sorry for during Friday's extra-ordinary turn of events were a group in our game who habitually deserve more respect - the fans - and the villain of the piece was not India but cricket’s relentless schedule," Hussain wrote.