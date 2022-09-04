'Don't see a more dangerous batter': Former Pakistan skipper wants Rishabh Pant to bat in Top-4 for India

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis recently opened up about Rishabh Pant's abilities, admitting that he was one of the finest players to ever swing a bat for Team India.

In addition to waxing lyrical about Pant's abilities, Younis expressed astonishment at the fact that India had the luxury to bench a prolific batsman like him.

"This is a luxury. The guy who is sitting on your bench, we are all sitting and discussing why he isn't playing. So I think that's a big plus for India," said Younis while in conversation that was hosted by OneCricket.

Younis also offered his candid take on where Pant would be more suited on Team India's batting lineup. Pant did not feature in India's roster in their opening match against Pakistan.

"And the way Rishabh Pant plays, it's amazing to watch. From the commentary box, and even viewers love the way he plays. For me, I feel he should be a part of the top-4. Because when the field is in, I don't see a more dangerous batter than him," said Younis.

He was included in their next match against Hong Kong; however, he did not receive the opportunity to step out onto the pitch to participate actively as a batsman.

Rishabh Pant will feature on India's lineup as they prepare themselves to run it back with Pakistan in their Super Four clash in the Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue, who overcame the challenge presented by The Shaheens in their initial clash will hope to replicate the result and bolster their charge in the Asia Cup.