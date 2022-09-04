Mohammad Hafeez calls upon Babar Azam to 'show some heart ' and drop down to No. 3 ahead of IND vs PAK

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez recently offered his take on what he expects the team's leadership to do in order to make their way to the top of the food chain in the international cricketing circuit.

He recently called upon the reigning Pakistan captain Babar Azam to step out of his comfort zone and allow in-form batsmen to lead Pakistan's charge on the batting front.

ALSO READ: 'Laying too deep a foundation': Sanjay Manjrekar sheds light on major flaw in Pakistan's T20I approach

He opened up about the same while reviewing Pakistan's performance on PTV Sports. Hafeez argued that Fakhar Zaman should be offered the opportunity to lead Pakistan's attack from the get-go.

"This debate has been going on for some time. If we look at their success rate, I think we should stop discussing about this till the World Cup. Let them play. The only thing they need to improve is their strike rate and intent.

"Although I agree, Fakhar should open. But it can only happen if Babar shows big heart as a captain and leaves his comfort zone to play at no.3 and emerge as a leader. He should utilise the other player if he thinks he can play better," said Hafeez.

He subsequently asserted that the decision to switch up the batting order ultimately rests in the hands of the team's administration and Azam himself.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 prediction: Who will win today's Super Four clash between India and Pakistan?

However, he urged Azam to consider stepping out of his comfort zone and rely on more effective batsmen for the benefit of the team.

Although Azam is popularly hailed as one of the most efficient and accomplished batting talents in the world, his performance in the ongoing Asia Cup has been fairly underwhelming, prompting criticism from fans and pundits from all over the world.