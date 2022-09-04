Mohammad Rizwan admits no one in the Pakistani bowling order can fill Shaheen Afridi's shoes

Pakistan have been trudging through their Asia Cup campaign in the absence of their marquee bowler, Shaheen Afridi. The team's wicketkeeper, Mohammad Rizwan, offered his take on Afridi's absence and whether the Men in Green had a bowler who was worthy to replace Afridi.

Afridi was effectively shackled to the sidelines due to an injury that he sustained to his knee during Pakistan's two-match series with Sri Lanka.

He has since been sidelined as he pursues medical treatment and goes through the lengthy rehabilitation that is involved with the injury that he sustained.

The wicketkeeper-batsman offered fans some insight into the void that Afridi had left behind in the wake of his injury. He asserted that his talent was such that it cannot be replicated by any player in Pakistan's crop at this point in time.

"I've talked to the bowlers before. I will be very honest here, no bowler from this group can replace Shaheen. This is my honest answer.

"The way he (Shaheen) has performed in the past 1-2 years, no bowler can come into the side and fill his shoes," admitted Rizwan while in conversation with the media in the aftermath of their Group A clash against Hong Kong.

However, he went on to admit that The Shaheens were not suffering a complete drought in terms of talent in their bowling order, referring to up-and-coming stars like teenage sensation Naseem Shah and the 24-year-old Shahnawaz Dahani.

"But, we can get another Shaheen and this is an opportunity for our other fast bowlers. The way Naseem and Dahani have performed.. and Haris is already a part of the side, so we are hopeful," admitted Rizwan.

The bowlers have played a vital role in bolstering Pakistan's charge in the Asia Cup in Afridi's absence. They will hope to replicate the success that they enjoyed in the initial rounds of the tournament to go all the way and eventually emerge triumphant.