Donald Trump lauds Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar as 'great cricketers'

The United States President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint rally 'Namaste Trump' at the newly constructed Motera Stadium which is also world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

This gala event was attended by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Trump, while he addressed the mega rally he called Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli "great cricketers", he even mentioned Indian Bollywood classics such as "DDLJ and Sholay" during his speech.

Trump said: "All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli,".

Motera Stadium, with capacity for 110,000 spectators will dislodge the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's largest cricket stadium.

Trump touched down at Ahmedabad Airport around 11:40 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US president with a hug shortly after his arrival. Trump was accorded a cultural welcome at the airport. Later he visited the Sabarmati Ashram. The Ashram was a key base of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle. He lived there between 1917 and 1930.

Trump and First Lady Melania spun the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram in the presence of Modi.

'Namaste Trump' was similar to the landmark 'Howdy, Modi!' event, which was hosted by the Indian-American community in honour of Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Houston in September 2019, said an official.