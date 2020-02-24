US President Donald Trump in India

US President Donald Trump has arrived in India on a two-day visit along with his high-level delegation on Monday.

Arrives at Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump touched down at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around 11:40 am with his wife Melania Trump.

They were accompanied by their daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

(Photograph:AFP)