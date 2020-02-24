US President Donald Trump in India

US President Donald Trump has arrived in India on a two-day visit along with his high-level delegation on Monday. 

Arrives at Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump touched down at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around 11:40 am with his wife Melania Trump.

They were accompanied by their daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

(Photograph:AFP)

Warm welcome

PM Narendra Modi arrived personally to receive the US President and welcomed him with a warm embrace.

(Photograph:AFP)

Cultural program

Cultural dancers performed in front of the US President and the First lady to display India's rich cultural heritage.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Spins churkha

Trump tried his hand at spinning the churkha at Sabarmati Ashram. He paid paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and also wrote in the visitor's book of the ashram.

(Photograph:Reuters)

En route Motera stadium

After a roadshow of 22 kms, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reached the Motera cricket stadium.

(Photograph:ANI)

Reached Motera Stadium

Trump and his wife along with Prime Minister Modi reached the Motera cricket stadium at 1:05pm to attend the 'Namaste Trump' rally.

The leaders addressed the jam-packed stadium after singing the national anthems of there respective nations.

(Photograph:ANI)

