US President Donald Trump in India

US President Donald Trump has arrived in India on a two-day visit along with his high-level delegation on Monday.
US President Donald Trump touched down at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around 11:40 am with his wife Melania Trump.
They were accompanied by their daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
(Photograph:AFP)
PM Narendra Modi arrived personally to receive the US President and welcomed him with a warm embrace.
Cultural dancers performed in front of the US President and the First lady to display India's rich cultural heritage.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Trump tried his hand at spinning the churkha at Sabarmati Ashram. He paid paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and also wrote in the visitor's book of the ashram.
(Photograph:Reuters)
After a roadshow of 22 kms, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reached the Motera cricket stadium.
(Photograph:ANI)
Trump and his wife along with Prime Minister Modi reached the Motera cricket stadium at 1:05pm to attend the 'Namaste Trump' rally.
The leaders addressed the jam-packed stadium after singing the national anthems of there respective nations.