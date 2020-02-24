US President Trump arrives in India on a two-day visit

US President Donald Trump arrived in India on a two-day visit on Monday.

Trump touched down at Ahmedabad Airport around 11:40 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US president with a hug shortly after his arrival. Trump was accorded a cultural welcome at the airport.

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a joint rally 'Namaste Trump' at the newly constructed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

'Namaste Trump' will be similar to the landmark 'Howdy, Modi!' event hosted by the Indian-American community in honour of Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Houston in September 2019, said an official.

Trump will be visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad as part of his itinerary before heading to Agra to visit Taj Mahal.

Sabarmati Ashram was a key base of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle. He lived there between 1917 and 1930.

Trump will spend some time in the Sabarmati Ashram before heading towards the Motera stadium to participate in the 'Namaste Trump' event later today.