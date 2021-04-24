Didn't know how to face my teammates: Andre Russell on staircase moment after dismissal vs CSK

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been one of the most thrilling contests in the 14th edition of the tournament. While CSK put a mammoth 220 runs on the scoreboard, KKR almost chased it down despite being 31/5 at one point.

KKR, after a top-order collapse, showed immense grit and determination to take the match close with the likes of Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins playing some mind-boggling strokes all over the park. However, Cummins failed to take KKR over the winning line as the two-time IPL winners fell short of the total by a whisker.

When KKR were reeling at 31/5, Russell brought out the beast in him and whacked the CSK bowlers all over the park. At the time when it was looking as Russell would do the unthinkable and help KKR chase down the massive total, a soft dismissal sent the West Indies all-rounder packing.

Russell was seen sitting on the staircase just outside the dressing room and was all emotional about his dismissal. The all-rounder has now revealed what was going through his mind following that dismissal in the CSK match.

“Well, I was very emotional and I didn’t know how to go to the changing room and face all my teammates after leaving a ball and getting out bowled like that,” Russell told KKR.in.

“You know, the job is not complete, and I wanted to take the team over the line. So I think the emotions got the best of me but staying strong,” he added.

“Once I’m there, you know everything is possible. Yeah, I’ve done it before a lot of times. So fans can know that listen, no doubt even when it’s 100 runs in 20 balls, there’s always a possibility of 20 sixes; who knows?” Russell said.

KKR will take on RR on Saturday in Mumbai as the action in IPL 2021 continues.