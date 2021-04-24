IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard leaves crease before ball being bowled; sparks debate

An incident took place during Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians match on Friday that sparked a massive debate regarding mankading. Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard was spotted leaving the crease while Mohammed Shami still had the ball in his hand.

Pollard already had a yard's advantage before even the ball was bowled. The incident irked several netizens and cricketing experts. Former Indian cricketer-turned commentator Murali Karthik was upset and said that it called for a stricter rule to be brought in to handle and penalise such cases.

Kieron Pollard started running even before the ball was released from Mohammad Shami's hand. pic.twitter.com/dfzUXzN9x6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 23, 2021

April 20, 2021 - Pollard gives Shikhar Dhawan a warning for backing up

April 23, 2021 - Pollard backs up against Punjab 👀#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/DqZt42duS4 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 23, 2021 ×

A similar incident took a few days ago during CSK vs RR clash when Dwayne Bravo was seen leaving the crease during Mustafizur's over. The pacer was penalised with a no-ball after stepping a few inches ahead of the crease.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter and said: The bowler overstepping by a few inches is penalised, but a batsman backing up a few yards isn’t. The bowler has every right to run out a batsman backing up so far. PERIOD. Calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke @ICC."

Calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke @ICC .#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/vIHqbe6fWU — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 20, 2021

Mumbai Indians, however, did not win the match as Punjab Kings restricted them to 131 runs within 20 overs. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle took PBKS over the line with a 79-run stand.