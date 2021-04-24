IPL 2021- 'There were few things': KL Rahul reveals why Ravi Bishnoi did not feature before

Punjab Kings ended their losing streak after a thumping win over Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. PBKS spinner Ravi Bishnoi in his first IPL match this season and played a crucial role against Rohit and Co.

IN PICS: IPL 2021- Punjab Kings ease past Mumbai Indians to end losing streak

Bishnoi scalped two wickets and conceded just 21 runs A clinical bowling performance by Punjab Kings restricted Mumbai to 131 runs at the innings. During the post-match presentation, skipper KL Rahul revealed the reason behind why the spinner was not played until now.

Rahul said: "He (Ravi Bishnoi) unfortunately missed the first few games. He has been working really hard with Anil bhai and there were a few things that he needed to correct. He's been somebody who is brave, that's very good to see for a spinner."

IN PICS: From Maxwell to Dhawan: Five players who have rocked IPL 2021 so far

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave a good start to Punjab Kings. The duo set up a 53-run opening stand for Punjab Kings.

Despite Mayank Agarwal's wicket, Punjab Kings continued on their path to victory after a 79-run stand between Gayle and KL landed the fatal blow to Mumbai Indians as Punjab Kings beat them by 9 wickets.

With this win the Punjab Kings jump to the fifth spot, Mumbai Indians remain on the fourth spot despite the second consecutive loss.

Rahul was adjudged the man of the match for his gritty knock.