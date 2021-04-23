IPL 2021- Punjab Kings ease past Mumbai Indians to end losing streak

Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first. Winning the toss was crucial because Mumabi were off to a bad start. Opener Quinton De Kock was out for just three runs. Ishan Kishan soon followed the Proteas after being dismissed cheaply.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Crucial partnership for MI
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a 75-run partnership to revive Mumbai innings.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sharma power
Rohit Sharma scored a vital half century. His 63 runs off 52 balls powered Mumbai Indians to 131 runs at the end of the innings with a loss of six wickets.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Punjab off to a good start
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave a good start to Punjab Kings. The duo set up a 53-run opening stand for Punjab Kings.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Gayle-Rahul partnership
Despite Mayank Agarwal's wicket, Punjab Kings continued on their path to victory with after a 79-run stand between Gayle and KL landed the fatal blow to Mumbai Indians as Punjab Kings beat them by 9 wickets.
With this win the Punjab Kings jump to fifth spot, Mumbai Indians remain on fourth spot despite second consecutive loss.