From Maxwell to Dhawan: Five players who have rocked IPL 2021 so far

Maxwell has been in some form lately. After a disappointing 2020 season, the Aussie went under the hammer for a hefty price. He proved his worth by playing some vital knocks to keep his team unbeaten.
Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings)
Faf du Plessis smashed 95 runs in 60 balls in a recent match for Chennai Super Kings. He has been the in-form opener for Chennai with 164 runs in four matches. The Proteas will play a crucial run for the team in the upcoming matches.
Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)
Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most experienced players in the Delhi Capitals set-up. He picked up his form where he left off last season. He currently the Orange Cap holder with 231 runs in four matches.
Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Harshal Patel became the first ever bowler in Indian Premier League history to take a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians. And now, the young RCB pacer is the purple cap holder with 12 wickets in first four matches.
Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings)
Deepak Chahar did not have an ideal start to the tournament, however, the young pacer bounced back after playing a huge role against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. His fiery swing has earned him 8 wickets.