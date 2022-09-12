'Devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end'- Thomas Tuchel reacts after being sacked

After a loss to Dinamo Zagreb, Thomas Tuchel was sacked as the Chelsea manager with immediate effect. His sacking came as a shocker to many and the German has now finally reacted to his exit. Being replaced by Graham Potter, the 49-year-old has revealed that the recent turn of events has definitely left him devastated but shared some of his high points serving as Chelsea's manager.

"This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write, and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end," Tuchel wrote on Twitter on Sunday (September 11). "This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever," he added.

Tuchel further asserted, "I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart," said Tuchel.

Under Tuchel, Chelsea won the Champions League title in 2021 after joining The Blues early in the same year, in January. Thus, his impact was felt immediately, however, the club's poor start to new campaign turned things upside down for Tuchel. A defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb on September 6, by a 1-0 margin, led to his ouster. He has been replaced by Graham Potter.

ALSO READ | Graham Potter pens open letter to Brighton & Hove Albion fans after leaving for Chelsea

Before joining The Blues, Potter also looked back at his time Brighton's manager and penned a heartfelt note for the club fans. He wrote, ”For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept. I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you. I hope that you will understand that at this stage of my career, I felt I had to grasp a new opportunity,” wrote the former Brighton manager in a heartfelt letter.

"I did not know at the time that it would be the end, but looking back now we played so well. There was so much positivity around the club. The last few days have been an unexpected whirlwind. Leaving the training ground for the last time was a poignant moment. To my successor, whoever that may be, I would say, congratulations. You'll be working for a great club with a fantastic squad, supported by a great chairman and board,” wrote Potter.

Will Potter occupy the top post at Chelsea for a long period? Only time will tell...