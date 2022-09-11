Graham Potter pens open letter to Brighton & Hove Albion begging for forgiveness after leaving for Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion's Graham Potter recently jumped ship to take control of Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel was relieved of his duties following a torrid start to the season in London.

Shortly after having moved on to greener pastures, Potter decided to discuss his sudden move in a letter that was shared on Brighton's official website.

In his letter that was addressed openly to the club's fans, Potter recalled the time he had spent at the Falmer Stadium, looking back at all their successes and failures.

”For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept. I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you.

I hope that you will understand that at this stage of my career, I felt I had to grasp a new opportunity,” wrote the former Brighton manager in a heartfelt letter.

He subsequently went on to describe the experience of conducting the final training session with the team before he moved away for good. Potter also sent well wishes to his successor, talking up the club, the chairman, and most importantly, the fans.

"I did not know at the time that it would be the end, but looking back now we played so well. There was so much positivity around the club,” Potter added.

"The last few days have been an unexpected whirlwind. Leaving the training ground for the last time was a poignant moment. To my successor, whoever that may be, I would say, congratulations. You'll be working for a great club with a fantastic squad, supported by a great chairman and board,” wrote Potter