Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud, US Open 2022 final: Head-to-head record and key stats

Although the US Open has built up a reputation of being one of the most unexpected and enthralling Grand Slams in the world, this year's edition of the tournament has been one for the ages.

The Big Three were sent packing by some up-and-coming stars in the system. Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud have emerged as the finalists of the tournament and are set to collide in New York with the mantle of the US Open champion hanging in the balance.

The duo have only gone up against each other on two occasions in the past, with one of their clashes coming in the final of the 2022 Miami Open. Before that, they met in the quarterfinal of the Andalucia Open back in 2021.

As far as records are concerned, the teen sensation has managed to maintain a successful streak against Ruud, beating him on both occasions in straight sets.

In their first meeting in the Andalucia Open, Alcaraz managed to outclass Ruud with the scorecards reading 6-2, 6-4. The duo subsequently went toe-to-toe against each other in the Miami Open, where Ruud was handed a 7-5, 6-4 loss.

Alcaraz, at this point, finds himself in the company of some of the greatest talents in the tennis circuit, effectively becoming the first teenager to reach a Grand Slam final after Rafael Nadal in the 2005 French Open.

Furthermore, he is the first teenage US Open finalist since Pete Sampras in 1990. It is interesting to note that both Nadal and Sampras went on to lay claim to the respective titles hanging in the balance.

Ruud, on the other hand, can also boast of having etched his name in the record books as he is the first Norwegian to reach the US Open finals in history.