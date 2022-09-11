Novak Djokovic 'cleared to play' in Australian Open despite refusing to get jabbed

Novak Djokovic is likely to return to the Australian Open next year despite his refusal to get jabbed. Djokovic was barred from taking part in the tournament earlier this year after arriving in the country unvaccinated. He was later deported and was served with a three-year travel ban putting his future at the Australian Open in doubt.

However, with a new government coming into power after the Federal Election in Australia in May this year, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has reportedly decided to overturn the travel ban on Djokovic if he appeals against it and allow him to participate in the tournament next year.

Djokovic was at the centre of a controversial saga at the Australian Open earlier this year after he arrived Down Under with a medical exemption to take part in the tournament despite not being vaccinated. However, his visa was cancelled and the Serbian ace was held in a government detention hotel before winning his appeal against the decision.

However, after he won the appeal, Australia's then Immigration Minister exercised his powers to re-cancel his visa stating that his presence will give rise to anti-vaccine sentiment in the country. Djokovic was then deported back as he failed to defend his title.

But he is all set to return next year. As per a report in Australia's Herald Sun, Djokovic is yet to appeal against his three-year travel ban but the decision has been made to overturn it. Australia's Immigration Minster Andrew Giles has decided "in principle" to revoke the ban when the 21-time Grand Slam champion appeals against it.

After missing the Australian Open, Djokovic was also barred from taking part in the ongoing US Open 2022 due to his anti-vaccine stand. His only Grand Slam title triumph this year came at Wimbledon 2022 where he defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the final to leave Roger Federer behind by clinching his 21st Grand Slam crown.

Djokovic is currently just one Grand Slam title behind Rafael Nadal, who has won the most Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis.