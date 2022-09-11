'I don't like you very much': Ons Jabeur lauds 'deserving' Iga Swiatek after her maiden US Open triumph

World no.1 Iga Swiatek continued her dominant run at the US Open 2022 on Sunday as she defeated Ons Jabeur in the final to clinch her maiden title at the Flushing Meadows. Swiatek was on top of her game right from the start of the final as she got the better of Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

The 21-year-old got off to a flying start in the opening set and took a 3-0 lead before clinching it 6-2 in what was a one-sided affair. Jabeur brought her experience into play in the next set as she fought back to break Swiatek's serve as many as nine times. She then saved a championship point to take the second set into a tie-breaker.

However, Swiatek was relentless as she didn't let Jabeur force the final into a decider. The Polish star won the tie-break 7-5 to lay her hands on her first US Open title and third career Grand Slam crown.

Jabeur admitted Swiatek made life tough for her in the final before jokingly telling her she doesn't like her very much. The Tunisian lauded Swiatek for her performance and said she deserved to win the title on Sunday.

“I want to thank the crowd for cheering me up. I really tried, but Iga didn’t make it easy for me. She deserved to win today. I don’t like you very much right now (laughs) but it’s okay,” Jabeur said after the final.

Jabeur was gunning for her maiden singles Grand Slam title against Swiatek at the Flushing Meadows. This was her second straight Grand Slam final appearance after the Tunisian lost against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon 2022. Despite having lost back-to-back finals, Jabeur hasn't given up on pushing harder for her maiden Grand Slam title.

“It means a lot. I tried to push myself to do more. Getting the major is one of my goals and, hopefully, I can inspire more and more generations,” said the Tunisian.

World no.1 Swiatek became the first Polish woman to win the US Open. She is also the first woman to win two Grand Slam titles in the same year since Germany's Angelique Kerber in 2016. Swiatek had earlier won the French Open 2022 after defeating Coco Gauff in the final.