WATCH: Iga Swiatek surprised with her favourite tiramisu inside US Open trophy

Iga Swiatek's love for her favourite dessert tiramisu is a secret to none. The world no.1 had celebrated her Italian Open triumph earlier this year with a 'lot of tiramisu' while also sharing pictures of her feast on social media. The Polish star was expecting a piece of her favourite treat inside her trophy when she won the French Open 2022 in June but opened the trophy cap only to find nothing inside.

However, she was in for a sweet surprise on Sunday after defeating Ons Jabeur in the final to claim her maiden US Open title and third Grand Slam overall. Swiatek beat Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in the final in a clinical display at the Flushing Meadows.

The organisers hid her favourite tiramisu inside the trophy to leave the Polish star pleasantly surprised during her post-match press conference. After taking the final question at the presser, Swiatek was told by the moderator there was a surprise for her inside the trophy.

Also Read: 'I don't like you very much': Ons Jabeur lauds 'deserving' Iga Swiatek after her maiden US Open triumph

“I'm told if you open up the top of the trophy, there may be something,” the moderator told Swiatek. The US Open champion lifted the trophy to find her favourite treat inside and thanked the organisers for the surprise.

“Thank you,” exclaimed a surprised Swiatek. “I really appreciate it. Especially since I didn't have anything to eat," she said.

The US Open title is Swiatek's first on the hard court making her the first Polish woman to win the elusive trophy. She has had a fabulous year so far, barring the disappointment at Wimbledon where she suffered a shock defeat against Alize Cornet which marked the end of her 37-match unbeaten streak.

Also Read: Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win maiden US Open title

She has won the French Open twice and the US Open once having bagged three Grand Slam titles in her career so far. Swiatek was not confident about winning a title on the hard court but believes sky is the limit after her now after her US Open victory.

"I wasn't sure if I was on the level yet to win actually a Grand Slam, especially on US Open where the surface is so fast. It's something that I wasn't expecting for sure. It's also like a confirmation for me that sky is the limit. I'm proud, also surprised little bit, just happy that I was able to do that," said the 21-year-old after her win.