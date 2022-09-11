Marco Jansen takes career best 5-35 as South Africa bowl out England for 158 in 3rd Test

Marco Jansen recorded his career-best figures against England in 3rd Test. Photograph:( AFP )
Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen wreaked havoc on the England batting line-up as South Africa bundled out the hosts for 158 runs in the third Test on Sunday.
Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen took a career-best 5-35 as South Africa bowled England out for 158 just 13 minutes into day four of the decisive third and final test at The Oval on Sunday.
England lead the tourists by 40 runs ahead of South Africa's second innings, with 20 wickets falling in a little over three sessions after day one was washed out by rain and the second was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Both teams' first innings lasted exactly 36.2 overs as the seamers made hay on a helpful wicket, with a positive result either way now looking the likeliest outcome.
The series is poised at 1-1 after both sides won by an innings inside three days in the first two games.