Daryl Mitchell's 102 keeps New Zealand alive in first Test as WTC final's spot looms over for India, Sri Lanka

Daryl Mitchell’s 102 along with Matt Henry’s career-best 72 on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch put New Zealand in the pole position for the first time in the match. Not only the Kiwi but also the Indian fans are keeping a close tab on this match, and considering WTC final’s spot is at stake Mitchell’s hundred came at the right time much to everyone’s delight.

Following taking the much-required 18-run lead in the first innings, seamer Blair Tickner returned with a triple strike to put the visiting team on the backfoot as Sri Lanka ended day three on 83 for three.

While the Kiwi top order didn’t leave much for Mitchell to bat alongside for, the lower order came to his rescue with each of the bowlers notching up crucial runs. The right-handed Mitchell, who tasted success on his previous England tour, found his form back and slammed a hundred at the Hagley Oval. Well-supported by seamer Matt Henry on the other end, who chipped in with an exciting 72 off 75 balls hitting ten fours and three sixes, New Zealand could take a sigh of relief as they crossed Lanka’s first innings total of 355.

With the match being evenly poised as things stand, New Zealand would like to tear into Sri Lanka’s middle order in the first session on day four to continue keeping control of the game.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is out of the race for the World Test Championship final spot, whereas, both Sri Lanka and India - who are currently facing Australia in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, are fighting for that one remaining spot.

While India already has one foot in the finals, thanks to their star performance in the early half of the Border-Gavaskar series, they still need to punch their ticket by beating the mighty Aussies. On the flip side, for Sri Lanka to qualify for the finals they not only have to beat New Zealand across two Tests but also hope for Australia to either beat India in the fourth game or play out a draw.