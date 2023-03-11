IND vs AUS: Aakash Chopra hails Usman Khawaja, calls him the best opener to tour India in 8 years

On his third tour to India in the past decade, Usman Khawaja finally got his chance this time. Making most of this opportunity now, the left-handed batter completed his maiden Test hundred on the Indian soil during the first innings of the final Test in Ahmedabad. In the process, he did accomplish a few records and even earned praises including one from the former India batter Aakash Chopra.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Chopra - a popular analyst and someone who also runs his YouTube channel, hailed Usman as one of the best openers to travel to India in the past eight years or so. Considering India hadn’t lost a Test series at home since last losing to England in 2012 and that touring teams often have horrid time touring this part of the world especially in Tests, Usman’s hundred in that context looks grander.

Chopra feels the same. He added even though the pitch remained flat during most parts of the first two days, Khawaja’s ability to stand tall against a potent bowling attack that dismantled this Australian team in the first two Tests shouldn’t be discounted and instead be appreciated.

"Usman Khawaja was simply brilliant for his 180. No matter how flat the pitch is, it's never easy to bat for so long as it requires a lot of concentration. His wicket itself was a lapse in concentration, but he is definitely the best overseas opener who has visited Indian shores in the past 7-8 years," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

Following Peter Handscomb’s wicket on day one, pair of Khawaja and returning Cameron Green took the attack to the opposition, stitching a mammoth 208-run stand for the fifth wicket. While Khawaja scored 180 – becoming only the second Aussie opener in over 50 years to score 150 plus against India in India in Tests, his partner Green also completed his maiden hundred in this format.

Tipped to be the future of Australian cricket, Green scored 114 off 170 balls.

Showering praises on Green as well, Aakash said there is no doubt that he will be one of the best all-rounders of the game in times to come while he lamented India’s tactics against him – which was disappointing as they didn’t bowl short to him.

"Cameron Green played a special knock and will be one of the best all-rounders the world has ever seen. The one thing that I was disappointed to see was that we didn't even try the short ball trap to Green," Chopra said.

"You could have had fielders on leg side and then from around the wicket could have tried to pin him and induce a false shot. You get a lot of rest as a fast bowler when you have three spinners in the line-up so it could have been tried," he added.