SA vs WI: Temba Bavuma ends seven-year wait for 2nd Test ton, puts Proteas in strong position in Jo 'burg

Re-appointed South African Test captain Temba Bavuma rose to the occasion with his second Test hundred on day three of the second Test against the Windies in Johannesburg. Having scored his previous, or rather the only Test century against England in Cape Town back in 2016, 32-year-old Temba took seven years to add another one to his tally – and it looked like coming at a right time.

Even earlier, under-fire Bavuma had some criticism come his way even before the start of the England series where he silenced his critics with a thumping hundred in the second One-Dayer.

Meanwhile, following bagging a pair in the first Test as a captain at the Newlands, Bavuma returned in some style as he remained unbeaten on 171 at stumps on day three with the hosts leading by 356 runs. After South Africa got reduced to 32 for three in the second innings, onus again fell on Bavuma’s shoulders, who by now is habitual of coming into such situations and soaking pressure.

As he watched wickets tumbling down at the other end, Bavuma stood strong and kept going about his business. Well-accompanied by Wiaan Mulder after the fall of fifth wicket, the pair stitched a 103-run stand that bailed South Africa out of a worrying situation.

In the process, Bavuma completed his second Test hundred as the crowd gave him a standing ovation. Having waited for 88 innings to reach this milestone – only New Zealand’s Adam Parore (92 innings) took longer than him to reach his second Test century, Bavuma looked relieved, emotional and delighted all at the same time.

Even though Mulder departed later, Bavuma carried his bat as he now eyes his maiden Test double hundred.