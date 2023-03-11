Dressing room atmosphere is so warm, they don't care about the outside noise, says Ben Duckett on 'Bazball'

It’s fair to say ‘Bazball’ cricket has taken the cricketing world by storm. Since the time the pair of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took over the reins in the Test setup, not only results but the mindset of the entire dressing also changed for good. Ben Duckett, England’s one of all-format players revealed what the dressing room atmosphere is like at the moment.

Having found success on his previous tours of Pakistan and New Zealand, Ben, who made his England debut seven years back, feels more relaxed now and also in a better space in the team. Averaging over 50 at the top of the order in the Test side since his return in December last year, the left-handed batter talked about what goes behind the camera inside the dressing room and how it is influencing everyone and everything.

Calling the experience ‘ridiculously different’, Duckett said how he was made to feel inside the dugout was something he never felt before, and that it made him all the more relaxed.

"It's ridiculously different," Duckett said of his Test experience in the Test set-up. "The way that they make everyone feel is something that I never thought would be the case in Test cricket. It's almost like you're playing a friendly, you're actually going out and playing a Test match and it's that relaxed, and that's how you're going to get players to perform at their best,” the left-hander added as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"The first thing Baz (McCullum) said to me in Pakistan was: 'Just enjoy it, you're going to get a good run'. To hear that as an opening batsman before your first Test back makes you not nervous and you can go out there and play your way rather than looking for a score.

Realising that Bazball had once become the talk of the town and that with too many people comes too many suggestions, Duckett said the outside noise doesn’t impact what is happening inside the dressing room.

"And I think the big thing in that dressing-room is - whatever the noise is outside that dressing room, no one cares. It's everything in that dressing room and almost you've got that backing, it feels like there's a squad of players now that seems like they're going to keep for a little while, especially while things are going well. Previously, you're fearing for every single game, if you get no runs, you might get dropped the next game," Duckett said.

Currently involved in the away three-match T20Is against Bangladesh – against whom he made his Test debut, Duckett said he’s a mature cricketer now, and probably won’t repeat the same mistake he did back then.

"I've matured as a cricketer. It's realising what works for me, understanding what my strengths are. Seven years ago, I might have tried to hit Shakib [Al Hasan] for six over long-on, now I know all I have to do is hit the ball in front of square leg and it's four runs. The small taste I had back then, I was very young and probably wasn't ready. I think that comes with age and most batters are at their best when they get to the age of 28, 29," he talked about learning from his past experiences.