CWG 2022: 'Hope this takes.....' - Sachin Tendulkar reacts as cricket returns in showpiece event

The much-awaited Commonwealth Games 2022 edition has kicked off in Birmingham on Friday (July 29). The showpiece event started with an eye-catching opening ceremony in Birmingham where PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh were India's flagbearers.

The Indian contingent comprises several star athletes such as Sindhu, Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team, Bajrang Punia, Mirabai Chanu, etc. The mega event is a special one for the cricket fans as well as the sport makes its return at the event this time around. For the unversed, cricket was part of the 1998 Games in Kuala Lumpur. Back then, India failed to even enter the semi-finals -- under Ajay Jadeja -- as South Africa, Australia and New Zealand clinched gold, silver and bronze, respectively. This is the first edition where the women's cricket is part of the Quadrennial Games.

Thus, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar hailed the comeback of cricket at the marquee tournament. He wrote on Twitter, "Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games. Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to@BCCIWomen’s team for their #CWG22 campaign."

Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen's team for their #CWG22 campaign. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 29, 2022

Talking about the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian eves, they have a stiff challenge to return with a medal as they face Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. In their opening tie versus Meg Lanning-led Aussies, on Friday (July 29), India women lost by three wickets as they failed to defend 154/8 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.