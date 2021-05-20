Cricket- WTC final clash between India and New Zealand will host 4,000 spectators: Reports

The head of Hampshire County Club, Rod Bransgrove, has said that the highly anticipated World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand can take place in front of 4,000 spectators. Both heavyweights are set to clash at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"We're staging a four-day county game from today and for the first time since September 2019 fans were allowed for a cricket match in England. The other county games of this round will begin tomorrow and those games too will see crowds," Rod Bransgrove, the head of Hampshire County Club, told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

As the COVID-19 situation in the United Kingdom has improved, around 1,500 people were allowed to enter the stadiums in order to witness county matches between Leicestershire and Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

According to Bransgrove's statement to the website, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the ICC are permitting a crowd of "4000 people" in the juggernaut clash.

"I understand 50 per cent of the permitted crowds will be taken by the ICC for its sponsors and other stake holders and we will be selling the rest 2000 tickets. We have already received more than double applications from the fans," Bransgrove said.

"It is a high interest game and there is a good demand for it."

Team India are currently quarantining in Mumbai for two weeks, before leaving for the UK on June 2.

"We are waiting the Indian team to complete their quarantine in India and arrive here. We are ready to host them," Bransgrove said.