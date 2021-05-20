ICC celebrates Indian legend Anil Kumble's achievements in Hall of Fame month

International Cricket Council (ICC) celebrated the achievements of former Indian captain Anil Kumble as he was in the ICC Hall of Fame month.

The international cricket body took to Instagram and posted: "Next on #ICCHallOfFame we have one of the greatest bowlers of all time, India spinner Anil Kumble. The third-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket."

In a video posted on their (ICC) website, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara recalled some moments playing against the legendary Indian leg-spinner. He said, "Kumble has given me a few sleepless nights".

ALSO READ: BCCI in talks with ECB to tweak India-England Tests, find window for IPL 2021: Report

"He was not your orthodox leg-spinner. This big, tall gangly bowler running in and bowling with a very high arm action. It was not at all easy to get him away for runs," Sangakkara added.

Anil Kumble featured in 132 Tests for India and scalping 619 wickets that include 35 five-wicket hauls. The spin stalwart also played in 271 ODIs for Team India with 337 wickets to his name.

Anil Kumble is third in the all-time top wicket-takers in Test matches. He is behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan and Australian icon Shane Warne.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Abu Dhabi to host remainder of Pakistan Super League

The International Cricket Council has launched ICC Hall of Fame month on Instagram to celebrate some of the finest cricketers who have been absolute legends in the sport. They kicked off the celebrations by recalling former New Zealand skipper Martin Crowe's achievements in the sport earlier this month.